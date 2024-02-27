Local

Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp announce festival show at The Gorge

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Willie Nelson AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 31: Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Some of the most legendary rock artists of all time announced a festival show at The Gorge, featuring an unprecedented lineup.

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp and is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Brittney Spencer and Billy Strings will also join the tour for the Gorge show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at OutlawMusicalFestival.com and VIP packages will be available.

Citi cardmembers can also purchase tickets early from Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” says Willie Nelson.




