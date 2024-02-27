Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp announce festival show at The Gorge

Some of the most legendary rock artists of all time announced a festival show at The Gorge, featuring an unprecedented lineup.

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp and is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Brittney Spencer and Billy Strings will also join the tour for the Gorge show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at OutlawMusicalFestival.com and VIP packages will be available.

Citi cardmembers can also purchase tickets early from Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” says Willie Nelson.













