Boating in February? Seattle hosts indoor pedal boat cup

SEATTLE — Friday marks the start of Seattle’s Pedal Boat Cup!

The indoor boat race is a playful way to simulate the annual Seafair hydroplane races.

“Brace yourselves for an indoor winter spectacle!” said a spokesperson. “The Seattle Boat Show is about to take an unexpected turn with a playful simulation of our beloved Seafair hydroplanes.”

The competition will continue through the weekend until Feb. 10.

Tickets are available on the Seattle Boat Show website.

