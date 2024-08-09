Boater fined after close call with orca

EDMONDS, Wash. — Back off. That is this the message from orca advocates across the state, as videos capture boaters within feet of orcas.

New video from NOAA shows a boater cutting through a pod of orcas near the San Juan Islands. The owner of the 51-foot vessel was later fined for violating regulations that prohibit boats from getting too close to killer whales.

Matt Ryan of Bellingham agrees to a civil penalty of $1,000 for his actions in 2022.

But Ryan is not the only boater captured on camera coming too close to orcas. Orca advocate Whitney Neugebauer says people are eager for a front row seat. She founded the organization ‘Whale Scout.’

“Our southern resident killer whales are like the celebrities of the whale world, and they need a lot of help,” says Neugebauer.

Research outlines that boats can be stressors for orcas, affecting their reproduction and survival.

“Orcas are using sound in order to navigate and find prey. And if there’s a lot of vessel noise in the water, it can make that much more difficult. So that’s what managers are really concerned with, is those vessels interacting with the animals and limiting their ability to find salmon,” says Neugebauer.

That’s why state law requires boaters to stay at least 200 yards from any killer whale, and at least 300 from southern residents. In January, that distance increases to 1000 yards.

“We’ve realized that for the southern residents, the current distance restrictions for how close boats can get to them aren’t doing enough to get them the support they need,” says Julie Watson, with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “So, we’re broadening the state is broadening that distance regulation to keep boaters further back.”

Watson says law enforcement is prioritizing educating boaters about the distance regulations, especially ahead of January.

“I guess the message is, if you see an orca anywhere on the water, then you need to keep your distance. And if seeing whales is really important to you. I suggest viewing from shore and staying in your own habitat,” says Neugebauer.

