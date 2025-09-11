Blood trail leads Seattle police to suspect in stabbing on bus

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a blood trail led them right to the apartment of a person accused of stabbing another during a fight on a bus.

At about 7:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 7th Avenue and Denny Way near Denny Park.

When officers arrived, a man who had been stabbed multiple times collapsed in front of their vehicle.

Seattle Fire took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he has life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a blood trail while looking for a suspect, which led them to an apartment building on Dexter Ave. N. The trail led them to a 6th floor hallway.

While they were searching, a man called 911 saying that he needed medical attention for an attack on the bus.

That caller was found on the 6th floor and was arrested.

An early investigation determined that the victim and suspect got into a fight before the stabbing.

It’s unclear if they knew each other beforehand.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. It’s unclear what, if any, kind of injury the other person inflicted to create a trail of blood.

The 35-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

