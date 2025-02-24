Blind Seattle shop owner burglarized twice in a few days

SEATTLE — A blind shop operator is sounding the alarm after his downtown Seattle business was broken into twice in a few days.

James Janney has operated his convenience store off of Union Street and 3rd Avenue for 41 years. The person or people who broke into his business stole all of his active lottery tickets and nearly destroyed his countertops.

“They cleaned out all of the lottery tickets. Completely,” Janney said.

Janney also said the thieves destroyed his specialized computers in the break-in, which he uses to help him navigate his business as a blind man.

“The software and stuff that’s on board... I have to re-pay for activation on some of those. And being blind, the computers that my wife and I use are extremely vital because they talk,” Janney said.

He says overall, it’s going to cost him thousands to fix all the damage and restock the lottery cards stolen.

Janney said from early estimations, repairs and replacements will cost about $20,000

Blind shop owner burglarized twice

“I am going to have to pay for some of those tickets that were stolen,” Janney said. “And there is nothing I can do about it.”

Even before these brazen break ins and vandalism, Janney says overall, crime has been an ongoing problem.

“I can’t put anything in those windows and cabinets because people keep breaking out the windows,” Janney said. “And we are tired of it.”

He said he hopes city leadership will do something to curb crime in his neighborhood and restore his sense of security.

“We need it to stop. We need the city council and the mayor. We need the governor of the state to take action,” Janney said.

KIRO7 has reached out to Seattle Police for more details on their investigation and are waiting for their response.





