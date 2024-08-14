Black bear scratches teen, tears clothing in Roslyn

ROSLYN - — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says a 17-year-old girl was injured by a black bear in Roslyn.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 13.

According to WDFW, the adult black bear swiped at her, scratching her arm and tearing her clothing.

“We are very thankful her injuries did not require immediate medical care,” said Bob Weaver, WDFW South Central Captain.

With help from Cle Elum/Roslyn Police, Fish and Wildlife officers, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office quickly located and lethally removed the animal.

Forensic evidence was collected, and the bear will be transported to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic lab for further evaluation.





