Black bear porch pirate caught on camera stealing package in Ocean Shores

A black bear in Ocean Shores, Washington, was seen on a home security camera walking off a resident’s front porch with a package in its mouth.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) posted the video showing the four-legged porch pirate taking the package, which contained a sweater.

WDFW is warning residents that if they order any type of food delivery to be sure to bring it inside right away.

Black bears are preparing for hibernation, and they’re on the lookout for any high-calorie food sources that are easy to find, WDFW said.

For more information on preventing incidents with black bears, visit wdfw.wa.gov/blackbears.

