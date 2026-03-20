Bird flu detected in backyard flock of chickens in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a medium-sized flock of backyard chickens in Skagit County.

This marks the first detection of bird flu in a domestic flock in the County this year.

The WSDA worries that the arrival of migratory waterfowl could increase the risk of the virus reappearing in domestic birds.

“Spring migration typically occurs from March through May, bringing large numbers of migratory birds through the state,” said Dr. Amber Itle, a Washington State Veterinarian. “Poultry owners should always maintain strong biosecurity, but it’s especially important during this period, particularly if birds have access to ponds or other areas that attract waterfowl,” she said.

Flock owners within six miles of the Skagit County detection fall under a surveillance zone.

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056, or use the online reporting tool.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry

Neurologic signs (circling, incoordination, abnormal head position)

Depression, isolation or ruffled feathers

Drop in egg production

Drop in feed or water consumption

Swollen eyes or wattles

Blue combs

Respiratory distress

Key biosecurity steps: Protect your flock

Keep birds housed in their coops or in covered runs

Restrict access to water sources such as ponds or lakes where wild birds gather

Keep domestic birds away from wild waterfowl

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird, wildlife, and rodent mitigation strategies

Isolate any new additions to the flock for at least 30 days

It’s rare, but the avian flu can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds, animals, or their environments should be aware of the risk and take precautions such as handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and storing shoes or other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home.

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