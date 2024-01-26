Bill would ban cities from using boulders, other ‘hostile architecture,’ to prevent camping

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill would make it illegal for a city to set up boulders, structures or design elements for the purpose of stopping homeless people from camping in a public space.

Senate Bill 6231 calls the obstacles “hostile architecture.”

“Hostile architecture means any building or structure that is designed or intended to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sitting or lying on the building or structure at street level,” the bill says.

It doesn’t include things intended to prevent skateboarding or rollerblading, or to keep cars from entering certain areas.

The bill wouldn’t prevent the state from using methods to prevent camping along highways.

Recently, the city of Olympia installed large boulders at campsites as they moved more people into the Franz Anderson Road Tiny Home Village.

In Puyallup, the city installed rocks in front of the New Hope Resource Center.

If passed, the ban would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group