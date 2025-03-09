Bill requiring permits for gun purchases passes WA State House on party-line vote

Washington State House Democrats voted to require would-be gun owners to obtain a permit before purchase. The vote followed an over three-hour debate that stretched into early Saturday morning.

Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1163 (E2SHB 1163) passed along party lines, with a vote of 58-38 and two lawmakers excused. The bill, which expands requirements for firearm purchases and transfers, has sparked significant controversy, with Republican lawmakers decrying it as an unconstitutional attack on individual rights.

The bill does more than require a permit for gun purchases

The legislation imposes a series of new regulations on gun buyers, including a requirement to obtain a permit before purchasing a firearm.

Prospective gun owners must also complete a state-recognized firearm safety training course within the past five years to qualify for a permit. In addition, the bill mandates enhanced background checks conducted through the Washington State Patrol’s firearms background check program, which will consult both state and federal databases to determine an applicant’s eligibility.

Under the bill, firearm dealers must maintain detailed records of all firearm transfers and report permit and licensing information to state authorities. Law enforcement agencies will be given the ability to delay firearm transfers in cases where additional background verification is deemed necessary.

Arguments for and against the gun permits bill

Supporters of the bill argue that these measures are necessary to enhance public safety, reduce gun violence, and ensure that only responsible individuals have access to firearms. They contend that requiring safety training and thorough vetting will help prevent dangerous individuals from obtaining weapons, ultimately saving lives.

Republican lawmakers, however, are strongly opposed to the legislation, calling it a direct assault on constitutional freedoms and does nothing but punish law-abiding citizens, not criminals who use firearms illegally. All 27 amendments they offered were rejected by Democrats.

Representative Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) was particularly vocal in his criticism, warning that the bill undermines fundamental rights protected under the Washington State Constitution.

“First, it violates your due process rights. That’s Article 1, Section 3 of the Washington State Constitution. Second, it violates your privacy rights. That’s Article 1, Section 7, and third, it violates your rights to defend yourself with a firearm,” Walsh said during a late Friday night hearing on the bill.

State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds) countered that the bill is about safety, including suicide prevention.

“Veterans are five times more likely to use a firearm and suicide than the rest of the population,” Peterson explained. “The underlying bill might give some pause when you’re able to purchase a firearm. Maybe take just a little bit of time. If you’re in a mental health crisis with suicidal ideations to just take a little bit of time before you are able to purchase a firearm.”

Here’s what happens next

Now that the bill has cleared the House, it heads to the Washington State Senate, where it will likely face continued debate.

Given the partisan nature of the vote in the House, the battle over E2SHB 1163 is expected to intensify as it moves through the Senate. If it passes, the bill will be sent to the governor for final approval, at which point legal challenges from gun rights advocates seem almost certain.

The outcome of this legislation could set a precedent for future firearm regulations in Washington State, potentially influencing similar efforts in other states. As lawmakers continue to clash over the balance between public safety and constitutional freedoms, the debate over gun rights remains as contentious as ever.

