Bill aimed at protecting kids from ‘addictive’ online algorithms passes WA Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As children are spending more time on social media, the Washington State Senate passed a bill to protect kids from algorithms made to keep attention on online platforms.

Senate Bill 5708 will regulate the type of content users see in their feeds as well as limiting the number of push notifications sent to kids' devices, according to the Washington State Senate.

“These sophisticated algorithms are so good at keeping you scrolling and scrolling. They can take our attention away from everything else going on in the world,” State Senator Noel Frame (D-Seattle) said.

“Research shows there’s a direct link between screentime and youth mental health, and I think the Legislature has a responsibility to step in to see if we can help put some real protections in place for kids,” she continued.

The State Senate referenced a U.S. Surgeon General report saying that three hours of daily online activity can double the risk of mental health issues.

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown worked jointly with the State Senate to develop the bill.

“This is a commonsense and legally sound approach to give families peace of mind their children aren’t being tracked or manipulated by the social media platforms they enjoy,” Brown said.

The bill will now head to the Washington State House.

