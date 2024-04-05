Local

Big weekend of road closures, lane reductions around Puget Sound: I-5, 520, SR 99

By Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Overnight closure of SR 99 tunnel (WSDOT)

Spring break is here, cruise season is underway, and whether you’re traveling in the skies or water, you can’t avoid the congestion.

Unfortunately, the timing isn’t the best when it comes to construction. Road work starts as early as Friday night.

Here are some problem areas:

Both directions of State Route 520 will be closed across Lake Washington from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill. The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

The State Route 99 tunnel will close for maintenance starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 near the SR 599 interchange will be reduced to two right lanes starting at 10 p.m. Friday and ending at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound Interstate 405 offramp to Coal Creek Parkway will be closed.

