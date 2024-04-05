Big weekend of road closures, lane reductions around Puget Sound: I-5, 520, SR 99

Spring break is here, cruise season is underway, and whether you’re traveling in the skies or water, you can’t avoid the congestion.

Unfortunately, the timing isn’t the best when it comes to construction. Road work starts as early as Friday night.

Here are some problem areas:

Both directions of State Route 520 will be closed across Lake Washington from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill. The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

The State Route 99 tunnel will close for maintenance starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 near the SR 599 interchange will be reduced to two right lanes starting at 10 p.m. Friday and ending at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound Interstate 405 offramp to Coal Creek Parkway will be closed.

Good morning 520 fam! Getting ready for your weekend plans? Remember, the 520 trail closes at 7 p.m. tomorrow, while the bridge closes to vehicles at 11 p.m.! More details at https://t.co/PeId06OroQ. https://t.co/MhYdkS7kiU — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) April 4, 2024

Friendly reminder:



Both directions of the SR 99 tunnel in #Seattle will close overnight beginning 10PM Friday (4/5) - 6AM Saturday (4/6) for regular tunnel maintenance.



Plan to use I-5, other routes or transit during the closure.



CC: @SDOTtraffic @seattledot @ClimateArena https://t.co/DM0t1dN9iy pic.twitter.com/3kZRnhHxdY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 4, 2024

🚨SB I-405 OFF-RAMP TO COAL CREEK PKWAY SE (EXIT 10) CLOSED - THIS WEEKEND



🕚 10:30 pm Friday, April 5 – 5 am Monday, April 8

🚧A signed detour route is in place.

⌚Expect traffic congestion and delays.

📲Drive slow in work zones and #KnowBeforeYouGo with our mobile app! pic.twitter.com/OWMuz59Szl — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 3, 2024

