Big Four Ice Caves closing today for collapse, avalanche drill

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Big Four Ice Caves will be closed to the public today starting at 8 a.m. so emergency responders can practice drills in the event of a cave collapse or major avalanche.

Parking at the Big Four Ice Caves parking lots, and the Ice Caves Trail will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the drill.

Aircraft from Snohomish County, Life Flight Network and Airlift Northwest will be participating, along with Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Snohomish County Fire District 17, Snohomish County Fire technical rescue team, Everett Mountain Rescue, SnoCounty911 wireless, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Here’s the scenario crews will be practicing, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office:

“A collapse of the Big Four Ice Caves has trapped or injured multiple people requiring a large-scale emergency response involving ground-based rescue and aviation rescue resources. Coordination between the multiple agencies is key to responding to an emergency of this nature. The Big Four area presents challenges for radio communications due to its remote location. First responders will test communications plans and use the incident command system to coordinate the rescue response. First responders will conduct extrication of injured subjects, triage, and patient transfer to Helicopter Air Ambulance assets. Safe helicopter operations will be emphasized with designated ground controllers and safety officers on site.”

Big Four Ice Caves are a tourist attraction in Granite Falls and is typically a popular area for cross-country skiing, hiking and snow shoeing.

As inviting as the caves can look for a social media photo or general exploration, visitors are told not to climb on top of the caves or go into them. This is because the landscape could change at a moment’s notice for a variety of reasons.

Several people have died or were injured at the caves. Stay on the trails and obey the signage if you visit.

©2025 Cox Media Group