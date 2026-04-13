‘Bicycle Weekends’ coming to Lake Washington Boulevard

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Bicycle Weekends are returning to Lake Washington Boulevard.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, a portion of Lake Washington Boulevard will be closed to cars every weekend through Labor Day, giving cyclists, pedestrians, and people using mobility devices dedicated access to the Seattle waterfront.

“Seattle summers are beautiful, and everyone should be able to enjoy them,” Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said. “We’re opening Lake Washington Boulevard every weekend to make more space for people to bike, walk, roll, and spend time outdoors.”

The city said there will be additional closures on holiday weekends, including Memorial Day on Monday, May 25; Independence Day weekend beginning Friday, July 3; and Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

There will be no Bicycle Weekend Aug. 1–2 due to Seafair, the city said.

Drivers traveling to homes along the boulevard, including residents, visitors, and delivery vehicles, may enter from the nearest cross street. Park parking lots will remain open and be accessible from nearby cross streets.

Below is a complete list of closure dates:

Saturday, May 23 — Monday, May 25*

Saturday, May 30 — Sunday, May 31

Saturday, June 6 — Sunday, June 7

Saturday, June 13 — Sunday, June 14

Saturday, June 20 — Sunday, June 21

Saturday, June 27— Sunday, June 28

Friday, July 3 — Sunday, July 5*

Saturday, July 11— Sunday, July 12

Saturday, July 18 — Sunday, July 19

Saturday, July 25 — Sunday, July 26

Saturday, August 8 — Sunday, August 9

Saturday, August 15 — Sunday, August 16

Saturday, August 22 — Sunday, August 23

Saturday, August 29 — Sunday, August 30

Saturday, September 5 — Monday, September 7*

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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