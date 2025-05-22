Bezos gifts $97M in Amazon stock to local nonprofit

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Jeff Bezos has donated 474,857 Amazon shares, worth nearly $97 million, to his local nonprofit, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Day 1 Academies is the nonprofit behind the growing network of Bezos Academy preschools, which now has locations in Washington, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, Arizona, and Kentucky. Bezos previously contributed shares worth $116.9 million in 2024 and $61.3 million in 2023.

Bezos donates millions to expand free preschools

Although Bezos donated fewer shares this year, the increase in Amazon’s stock price, closing at around $204.07, made up for the difference. According toThe Puget Sound Business Journal,Bezos has also mentioned that he plans to sell up to 25 million Amazon shares in 2025, a move potentially worth $4.8 billion.

Bezos founded the nonprofit in 2018. It offers tuition-free, Montessori-inspired education to children from families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level—which equates to approximately $128,600 for a family of four.

The nonprofit’s revenue last year was $65.23 million, mostly from donations and grants, offsetting its $57.27 million in expenses. By the end of 2023, it had nearly $95 million in net assets.

In Washington, where the nonprofit is based, Bezos Academy opened a new location in Kent last fall and plans to open another in Centralia. That will bring the total number of schools in Washington to 11 out of 41 nationwide.

