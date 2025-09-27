‘The best fans in baseball:’ Cal Raleigh’s 60th HR ball sparks chain act of kindness among strangers

SEATTLE — Mariners fan Glenn Mutti-Driscoll caught Cal Raleigh’s historic 60th home run ball. Instead of keeping the momento, he gave it to 12-year-old Marcus Ruelos.

“I have two kids of my own. So, yeah. Just seeing him. Well, I guess as a dad, I was kind of feeling like, ‘well, I’d give it to my kids.’ So, here’s a kid right here waiting for it. There it goes,” said Mutti-Driscoll.

This gesture might be refreshing for baseball fans, when earlier this month, a woman who the internet dubbed “Phillies Karen” went viral for angrily approaching a father and son and demanding the home run ball back from the child.

Raleigh’s ball, which could have gone for thousands of dollars, was given to Marcus, who in turn decided to return it to Raleigh in exchange for a signed bat.

“It’s his 60th home run. He might have a season like that again, but it’s his season,” Marcus said.

Marcus was given a signed bat by Raleigh in exchange for the ball, and he and his dad were given tickets to the next game against the Dodgers.

For his kind gesture, Mutti-Driscoll was given a signed bat, too, and was able to meet Raleigh.

The gesture left a lasting impact on the Ruelos family.

“I think being a part of all the love around Glenn and being part of this whole story makes it better, about Cal’s 60th home run, and how I led it to Glenn. Then he just gave it to me with all the love,” Marcus said.

Marcus’s father, Galan Ruelos, praised the generosity shown, stating: “Mariners have the best fans of baseball: character, the generosity, the sincerity, the kindness showed in this moment. You couldn’t even script it.”

