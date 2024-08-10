Belltown Hellcat wanted again for violating social media content ban

SEATTLE — The man known as the “Belltown Hellcat” is wanted again in Seattle after city prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Miles Hudson’s release. They are asking a judge to issue a $25,000 bench warrant for allegedly violating a court order that he stop posting content to his social media channels.

Hudson first gained online notoriety for posting videos of himself driving his modified Dodge Challenger SRT “Hellcat” fast and loud through the city’s Belltown neighborhood late at night. In May, Seattle’s City Attorney charged Hudson with two counts of reckless driving and ordered him to change the car’s illegal exhaust system back to the car’s stock exhaust system.

In July, during a hearing for an ongoing domestic violence case in municipal court, Judge Seth Niesen ordered Hudson to not post any and all content related to both cases to his social media accounts, including his Instagram account with the handle “@srt.miles.”

However, on Thursday, city prosecutors filed their motion claiming the 21-year-old violated that judge’s order, accusing Hudson of continuing to post content on a brand new Instagram account under the new handle “@alone.miles.” Prosecutors said several tipsters notified them of the alleged violation and provided screen captures of the content.

One of those screen captures showed a person wearing what appears to be an ankle monitoring bracelet, holding a key chain that looks identical to the “Hellcat” key chain shared by Hudson in previous social media posts. Part of Hudson’s recent release on bail included wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet at all times. Court documents also stated Hudson posted the photo and other content using Instagram’s “story” feature, meaning the content disappears after 24 hours.

In addition, prosecutors said Hudson created a TikTok account dubbed “srt.miles” and that Hudson is selling subscriber-only content under his new “@not.srtmiles” handle for $9.99 a month which includes access to exclusive content behind the scenes and an “ask me anything” option.

In response, Hudson’s attorney, Emma Rekart, argued Judge Niesen’s social media order was too vague, therefore violating Hudson’s right to free speech under the First Amendment.

Courts are allowed to limit speech in circumstances when that speech amounts to harassment, threats, intimidation and other unlawful conduct. During the hearing Niesen referenced a “nexus” between Hudson’s alleged criminal activity and his social media posts, adding his crimes were “inexorably tied” to his online presence.

However, in court documents, Rekart said the court did not attempt to tailor its restriction to account for the “nexus” Niesen mentioned, therefore his order is unconstitutional because it covered “any and all” posts.

“The court did not engage in any analysis whatsoever regarding whether the court’s restriction on Mr. Hudson’s speech met these criteria,” Rekart said in court documents. “Because the court’s order restricts a fundamental constitutional right without being narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest, the court should reconsider it.”

On Monday, Renton County prosecutors said Miles Hudson failed to appear for a Monday hearing related to a 2023 altercation with his mother.

According to court documents, Hudson pleaded guilty to slamming his mother to the ground after she refused to make him coffee. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail, but instead, a judge suspended that sentence as long as he agreed to not break any laws and to attend all future court hearings. According to court records, Hudson spent just two days behind bars at the time. A judge has issued a $25,000 bench warrant in that case.

Hudson also faces charges of stalking and harassment in Seattle connected to a former girlfriend. Court documents said Hudson allegedly showed up at his ex’s job and harassed her in front of her co-workers. When the woman left, prosecutors claimed Hudson followed her home and continued to call her and message her. A judge set bail in that case at $5,000 with conditions he not contact the victim. Hudson pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In the social media case, it’s unclear if a judge will sign the prosecutor’s request for a bench warrant or address it during a hearing scheduled for Monday.

