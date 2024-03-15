Bellingham woman, believed to be 6 months pregnant, missing for 2 months

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bellingham woman who hasn’t been seen for about two months.

The family of 28-year-old Alexis Lee Roubideaux said they haven’t seen her since she went to Seattle for an appointment.

Her family says she is more than six months pregnant.

She is about 5 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and has a scar on her right eyebrow.

Police say Roubideaux has stayed in a homeless camp near Bakerview and Northwest Avenue.

If you have information about her whereabouts you’re asked to call the Bellingham Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 360-676-6911.

Reports can also be made anonymously online at www.cob.org/tips.

