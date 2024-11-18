Bellingham teen arrested after roommate shot multiple times

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of his roommate in Bellingham last Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. on November 14, Bellingham police headed to an apartment complex near the Birchwood neighborhood after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting.

Officers were quick to arrive, aided by a pre-planned emphasis patrol in the area due to previous reports of gunshots in the area.

According to police, one victim was found and had been shot multiple times. They were treated by Bellingham EMS and taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

Surveillance video footage from the apartment complex showed the victim walking toward his apartment carrying groceries when they suddenly collapsed. Police say multiple muzzle flashes can be seen above the victim, indicating the suspect shot the victim multiple times as they tried to crawl away.

Police then spoke to the victim’s roommate, a 19-year-old man from Bellingham. A search warrant for the apartment uncovered a small safe, and police service dog Raven, trained to detect explosives and firearms, alerted on the safe. Police say a 9 mm handgun, consistent with evidence found at the scene, was inside the safe.

Based on the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest the roommate for first-degree attempted murder.

Investigations are ongoing for the attempted murder and the previous shots fired reports.

Additional information regarding any of these incidents can be submitted to Det. Mitchelson or Det. Hauri by phone at 360-778-8611 or online at www.cob.org/tips.

