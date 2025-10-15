Bellevue’s Voodoo Doughnut shop is opening soon. Here’s when.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Voodoo Doughnut is opening a new store in Washington this week.

Sunday, Oct. 19, is the grand opening for the downtown Bellevue shop.

It’s located on Main Street.

Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the first 25 guests will receive a free Voodoo Dozen or Vegan Dozen to celebrate the occasion.

There are two other Voodoo Doughnut locations in Washington: one in Vancouver and one in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Voodoo also has stores in Oregon, Denver, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Tennessee, Florida, and California.

The doughnut company is known for its quirky flavors and unique toppings. It was established in 2003 in Portland.

