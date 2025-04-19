Bellevue Zoom Room hosts “Rally for Rescue Dogs” event to support Seattle Humane

There is a new push to help pet owners train their dogs and raise some money for the Seattle Humane Society.

From April 21 to 30, Zoom Room Dog Training in Bellevue is offering donation-based training sessions.

The event is called ‘Rally for Rescue Dogs’ and is part of a larger, nationwide initiative.

All proceeds will go directly to Seattle Humane, helping provide food, medical care, and shelter for animals in need.

If you’d like to sign up for one of the training events, you can visit Zoom Room Bellevue or sign up by clicking here.

Zoom Room emphasizes the human-dog connection with classes designed to develop communication and deepen the bond between dogs and their owners.

“We don’t train dogs; we train the people who love them,” their news release states.

Zoom Room also hosts a variety of social activities like doggy discos, breed meetups, and playgroups.

