Bellevue updating affordable housing strategy to address growing housing needs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue has begun to update its Affordable Housing Strategy after the city council approved a new target in May.

The strategy is a seven-year plan to build or preserve 5,700 affordable housing units over the next decade.

This strategy is a 128% increase over the last 10-year target.

“Bellevue is a city that continuously strives to improve,” said Mayor Lynne Robinson. “As pleased as I am with the tremendous progress we’ve made in reaching our original target for adding and preserving affordable housing, it’s simply not enough. I am proud of these ambitious new goals that we have set for our future. Our Affordable Housing Strategy update represents an ongoing dedication to ensuring Bellevue remains a place that everyone can afford to call home.”

The plan is designed to include people of varying incomes and keep pace with growth projections in the 2024-2044 Comprehensive Plan.

The City of Bellevue said that 2,270 units have been produced or preserved and an additional 709 units have already been approved in the city’s development pipeline.

The strategy will be updated over the next 12 months and include public input.

