Bellevue Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Police in Bellevue are asking for the public’s help in a missing person case that has a family extremely worried.

Bellevue officers are urgently trying to locate 54-year-old Denise Silva, who left a dental office on Tuesday on foot without proper clothing for the cold and may be confused due to a brain injury.

Bellevue woman has pre-existing brain injury that may cause confusion

Police said Silva was last seen walking away from a dental office near Bellevue Way and Main Street. Her parents contacted officers after she failed to return, telling them she has a pre-existing brain injury that can cause confusion and disorientation.

Investigators said Silva was not dressed for cold weather, wearing only a light gray fleece, black pants, and black sneakers. She left on foot and is not familiar with the area, raising additional concern as temperatures continue to drop.

Silva is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and having brown eyes.

Police are urging residents in West Bellevue to check their yards, sheds, and outbuildings for any sign of her. Anyone who sees someone matching Silva’s description is asked to call 911 immediately.

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group