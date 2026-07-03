Bellevue police looking for info about attempted stabbing at light rail station

Bellevue police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an attempted stabbing at a light rail station.

Officers responded to the Bellevue station on June 28 around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an attempted stabbing.

Police said they were able to quickly take a 35-year-old man into custody for second-degree assault.

However, police are asking the public for help in learning more information on what led up to this incident.

Bellevue PD said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or took video, email bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov or call the department’s tipline at 425-452-2564.

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