Bellevue police launch emphasis patrols after 163% spike in speeding tickets

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Police in Bellevue are cracking down on speeders with emphasis patrols starting this Friday and continuing every weekend throughout the month of May.

The city saw speeding tickets issued go from 380 in the first quarter of 2024 to 998 during the same period this year.

“The faster your car is going, the longer it takes for you to stop, and it is increasing the risk of danger to the public,” Drew Anderson with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said.

Anderson said not only did they see the increase in speeding infractions, but they also heard from residents about the problem.

“After hearing from community members, we decided to take charge and announce a speeding emphasis each weekend this month,” he shared.

Bellevue police warn of dangers of speeding

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates it takes a vehicle traveling at about 60 mph, 100 yards—the length of a football field from goal line to goal line—to reach a complete stop. The distance increases to about 460 feet if the vehicle speed exceeds 80 mph.

BPD wants the public to know the danger is real. The emphasis patrols are too.

“If you are choosing to speed in our community, drive recklessly, or even use a modified muffler that is creating a lot of noise, we will be holding you accountable,” Anderson said.

Bellevue officers are also asking community members to continue to report speeding, reckless driving, loud modified mufflers, and street racing. Residents can call 911 or Bellevue Police at 425-577-5656. If possible, note the make and model of the car, the color, and the license number.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group