Bellevue police giving away steering wheel locks as 'auto thefts on the rise'

BELLUVE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is giving away steering wheel locks Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Crossroads Substation.

“The effort comes as auto thefts have been on the rise in Bellevue and across the region,” said BPD.

BPD said Bellevue has had a 29% increase in car thefts in 2023 through October.

BPD has seen a 762% and 730% increase in theft of Kias and Hyundais.

BPD urges owners of Kias and Hyundais to get software updates as soon as possible, use a steering wheel lock, consider getting an alarm system, and putting an AirTag in the car.

©2023 Cox Media Group