Bellevue police arrest teen in case where victim was kidnapped, abandoned in North Bend

Bellevue police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a May kidnapping and robbery that began in a city park.

According to police, the arrest happened on Aug. 20, when officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 18600 block of Northeast 55th Way in Redmond.

Investigators say they had linked the teen to a case in late spring where another 17-year-old boy was lured to a park in Bellevue.

Court records show that on May 22, the victim went to meet the suspect and was confronted by someone wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.

Police say the victim was forced into the backseat of his own vehicle while the suspect drove to multiple locations in an attempt to withdraw cash using the victim’s credit cards.

The ordeal ended when the suspects left the victim in a rural area of North Bend.

Authorities say the teen walked to a nearby home, where a resident helped him call the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellevue police then joined the case and began their investigation.

Detectives said that evidence gathered during the Aug. 20 search tied the Redmond teen to the May incident.

He was taken into custody on one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials also reminded community members to use caution when meeting people they connect with online.

They advised meeting in public places during busy times of day and bringing a friend or family member.

Anyone who feels unsafe should call 911 as soon as they are in a secure location.

