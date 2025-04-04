Bellevue Police arrest suspect in string of online marketplace robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is warning people to use extra caution when selling items through online marketplaces.

BPD have arrested 20-year-old Malaki McDanial, who they suspect conducted “numerous” robberies after agreeing to meet people in person to complete an online marketplace purchase.

“When the online sale was being made in real life, they (the victims) felt like something was off,” BPD’s Drew Anderson said. “Then all of a sudden, this individual threatened them with a firearm and then stole the goods they were trying to sell.”

BPD said that this crime was not only being committed in Bellevue, as police suspect the same person repeated these robberies in Edmonds, Federal Way, Kent and Seattle.

Bellevue PD says it has evidence tying suspect to crimes

In a search of McDanial’s home, police found stolen jewelry, vehicle titles, and “unique clothing” the suspect wore during the robberies.

BPD said these crimes happen more often than one might think, and that it is important to act cautiously when selling something online.

“Always meet at a public location. Go when it’s the busiest time of the day. Bring a family member or friend, and most importantly, put your life before your possessions and call 911,” Anderson said.

McDaniel is currently being held at King County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. His bail is set at $200,000.





©2025 Cox Media Group