Bellevue police arrest man accused of breaking into homes while people were asleep

Police say they arrested a man accused of breaking into homes while people were asleep and stealing their belongings after he tried to retrieve his SUV.

Bellevue police say 36-year-old Kevin Sampson abandoned the vehicle during an attempted burglary in mid-September, with stolen items inside.

Officers say they have tied him to at least four burglaries from July to September using surveillance footage from homeowners and their neighbors.

You can view some of that footage here:

Victims shared with law enforcement that they often would have no idea that Sampson was in their homes until they woke up in the morning, and noticed items were missing.

He’s accused of stealing everything from guns and designer purses to credit cards and personal checks.

Police claim Sampson would enter homes through unlocked windows or sliding doors—sometimes from the second story.

In some cases, officers say he burglarized the same home more than once.

On September 19, just before 4 a.m. law enforcement responded to an attempted burglary on Southeast 58th Place.

When officers arrived, they spotted a grey SUV matching the description of the vehicle seen in several burglaries.

When they tried to stop the car, the driver abandoned his vehicle.

Officers impounded it after finding stolen items inside so they impounded it.

Bellevue officers developed probable cause to arrest Sampson for numerous crimes, so they did when he showed up to try and retrieve his vehicle.

The Bellevue Police Department reminds everyone to do the following to keep themselves safe:

1) Lock all doors in the house,

2) Shut and lock all windows that are not in use,

3) Shut and lock all windows and doors each night,

4) Shut and lock the door connected between a garage and home, and

5) Arm the home’s security system

