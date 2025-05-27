Bellevue intersection reopens after water main break, but rough road conditions remain

A major water main break forced the closure of a key intersection in Bellevue for much of Monday, impacting traffic, public transportation, and nearby businesses, according to city officials.

Crews closed 148th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 20th Street and Bel-Red Road early Monday after water began gushing from underground pipes, raising concerns about road damage and structural stability.

The break caused pavement buckling in some areas, prompting a full closure of the intersection.

Nearby businesses, including an IHOP and a Fred Meyer store, told KIRO 7 they were forced to temporarily close or turn customers away due to the lack of water service.

Utilities crews spent the day locating the source of the break and making repairs while Redmond and Bellevue fire and police departments responded to assist with traffic and public safety.

All lanes of the intersection were closed throughout the day, and King County Metro adjusted routes to accommodate the disruption.

City officials announced late Monday that repairs were completed and water service was fully restored to affected businesses.

The road reopened in all directions in time for the Tuesday morning commute, but city crews warned drivers to expect rough pavement and ongoing construction.

Temporary warning signs have been posted at the intersection to alert drivers to the uneven and bumpy road surface.

Officials say permanent road repairs will take place over the next few weeks and urged drivers to use caution while traveling through the area.

The cause of the water main break has not yet been determined.

©2025 Cox Media Group