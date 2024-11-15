Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink opens this weekend for its 27th year tradition

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink, the region’s largest seasonal ice skating experience, opens Friday for the 27th year in a row.

According to the ice rink’s website, the 2024-25 ice skating season begins this weekend at the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink at 10201 Northeast 4th Street, just one block south of Bellevue Square at 1st Street and 100th Avenue near Inspiration Playground. For directions and parking information, click here.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Typical hours are between 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and between 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends. Some days may vary.

The rink offers tickets now. Click here to buy tickets and reserve a spot, which includes a skate rental. The bundles; however, do not include reservations or tickets between Dec. 20-Jan. 5, according to the ice rink’s website.

Weekday Tickets: $15.

Weekend Tickets: $20.

Winter Break Tickets: $25.

Season Pass: $179.

“No blackout dates, and no pre-reservation required. Passes are non-transferable and are non-refundable. Season Pass will be available for purchase online or on-site at the Rink,” according to the ice rink’s website. “Passholders will not need to make reservations and can enter anytime during posted public hours.”

The ice rink said that each bundle price stands regardless of age.

The rink spans about 9,000-square-feet with real ice.

