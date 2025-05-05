Uber test drives ‘senior accounts’ in Seattle to help older adults get around

SEATTLE — Technology can be intimidating. But one rideshare company is trying to change that.

Uber is test-driving a new type of account for older people and less tech-savvy folks to make getting around Seattle easier.

“Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to independence as people age,” a news release from the company states. “Whether it’s a quick trip to the store, a doctor’s appointment, or visiting loved ones, older adults can now ride with greater confidence and ease, all while keeping their loved ones in the loop.”

How does it work?

Senior accounts are available through Uber’s family profiles. This means your more tech-savvy family members can help you download it to your smartphone.

According to the rideshare company, senior accounts are a simplified version of the Uber app with larger text and fewer steps.

The senior profiles also provide optional support from loved ones in case you have questions.

You can learn more about how the account works by clicking here.

How do I download it?

Follow these simple steps to get a parent or grandparent’s account set up:

Tap Account > Family to create a Family profile> Tap Invite Family > Senior> Choose contact and select their name from your contacts.

After that, your family member will receive a text message with an invite.

From there, they can begin requesting rides independently or get a little help from you when they want it.

When will it be available?

The feature is rolling out now across a few select cities, including Seattle. Uber says it will expand to more cities in the coming weeks.

