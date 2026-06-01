Beaver family featured on Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s ‘Kit Cam’ released back into the wild

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The beaver family featured on the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s ‘Kit Cam’ has been successfully released back into the wild!

The four young beavers - known as kits - were born in April.

Since then, they’ve grown big and strong with their mom, and on Thursday, the tribe released them into a carefully selected habitat identified by tribal biologists as suitable for long-term beaver success.

This is all part of the tribe’s beaver relocation program.

“The response to the Kit Cam has been incredibly meaningful,” said Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall. “We are grateful for the opportunity the Kit Cam created to bring a little joy into homes across the country, while shining a light on the restoration work our Natural Resources Department is leading to steward our ancestral homelands.”

They say they’ll be keeping an eye on the beavers to make sure they thrive.

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