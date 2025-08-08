Beast Mode behind the camera: Marshawn Lynch spotted as NFL cameraman

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is still finding new side quests after hanging up his cleats for good in 2019.

The retired running back, fresh off of adding five film credits — including an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance as Mr. G in “Bottoms” — and even more television appearances to his resume, flashed his latest passion, being an NFL photographer.

Those watching the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason debut Thursday night may have noticed him on the sidelines at Lumen Field, camera in hand. When sophomore running back George Holani broke off a 24-yard touchdown run, he bumped into Lynch. The former first-team All-Pro threw out a stiff arm not to block a tackle, but to save his photography gear.

Holani finished the contest with 61 rush yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

It was a fitting sight to see Lynch involved in the matchup, as he played for both the Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders (when the team formerly played in Oakland).

Thursday’s preseason game was quite a reunion for Seahawks fans. Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll, the winningest coach in Seattle Seahawks’ history, made his triumphant return to Lumen Field, accompanied by several former Seahawks players — quarterback Geno Smith, safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Lynch’s busy retirement

Lynch became a member of the Seattle Kraken ownership group in 2022 after he joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship the year prior. Other business investments include launching Dodi Blunts, a crafted cannabis brand based in Oakland that distributes to 24 retailers throughout California’s Bay Area. The Last Prisoner Project — a nonprofit organization focused on cannabis-related criminal justice reform — has partnered with Dodi Blunts.

Lynch can also be seen as part of the analyst team for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. He will also have a role in the upcoming third season of “Euphoria,” but photography might be his newest hobby, following in the footsteps of Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson. Griffey recently received praise for his photography at the Masters tournament this year.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

