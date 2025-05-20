Bearded dragon saves owner from house fire in South King County

A bearded dragon is being called a hero after saving his owner from a fire.

South King Fire posted online that Spike saved the day when he woke his owner, Donald, up from a nap.

The fire department says Spike jumped on Donald’s face, insisting he wake up.

When Donald opened his eyes, he saw that his bathroom was on fire.

South King Fire says Donald quickly extinguished the flames before they spread to the rest of the home.

Donald slept through the sound of the smoke alarms – but not Spike’s persistence.

“You’ve heard of fire-breathing dragons, but have you ever heard of a fire-FIGHTING one? Well, now you have,” South King Fire joked online. “Well done, Spike! 10/10 performance. No notes. Your South King Fire badge and helmet are on order.”

