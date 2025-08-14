Bear Gulch grows to 8,250 acres, remains at 3% containment

OLYMPIC NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. — Fire crews in the Olympic National Forest say the Bear Gulch fire has grown over 860 acres in one day.

Officials report that the human-caused fire started on July 6th near the north side of Lake Cushman and has grown to an estimated 8,257 acres and is 3% contained.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions on Wednesday contributed to the fire’s growth on the northwest side of the burn area.

"There’s very little we can do to actually stop the progression,” Public Information Officer John Artley explained.

Firefighters are anticipating cooler, wetter weather in the coming days to slow fire activity.

An air quality alert is still in effect for areas of Mason County due to the risk of wildfire smoke.

For updates on the current status of the Bear Gulch fire, visit wildfire.gov.

