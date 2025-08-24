Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman grows to 8,500 acres, just 13% contained

The Bear Gulch Fire burning near Lake Cushman in Mason County had grown to an estimated 8,517 acres by Sunday and was 13% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Hot, dry conditions on Saturday fueled new growth along the northwest and eastern edges of the fire, particularly near Seven Stream and Slate Creek.

Fire officials said similar weather is expected to continue, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a Red Flag Warning in effect through Monday.

The heat and unstable atmosphere are expected to increase fire activity, with upslope runs, torching, and ridge spotting likely throughout the day.

Although the fire area received about two inches of rain a week ago, rising temperatures have dried fuels again.

Officials warned that several drainages could see more active burning as heat sources flare back up.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders remain in place for homes near Dry Creek Trail, including the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman.

South of Dry Creek, residents remain under a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation advisory.

The north half of Lake Cushman is closed to recreation to support firefighting and evacuation operations, while the southern half of the lake remains open.

Campfires are banned in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park, and outdoor burning is prohibited in Mason County.

Numerous trails, roads, and campgrounds in the southeast portion of Olympic National Forest and the southeast corner of Olympic National Park are closed.

Updated closure information is posted on the Forest Service and National Park Service websites.

More than 480 personnel are assigned to the fire, with crews focusing on full suppression.

Seven helicopters continue to drop water on hot spots, while ground crews are working to clear hazard trees along the 24 Road to protect firefighters.

Firefighters along the northwest shore of Lake Cushman are maintaining structure protection systems, including pumps, sprinklers, and handlines.

In the North Fork Skokomish River area, fire crews returned from a wilderness spike camp after wrapping several remote bridges with protective material.

A Temporary Flight Restriction remains in place over the fire zone, prohibiting personal aircraft and drones.

Officials stressed that any unauthorized flight forces fire aircraft to be grounded for safety, delaying suppression work.

Air Resource Advisors have placed monitors around the fire to track smoke conditions.

Communities near the fire may notice heavier smoke in the mornings as firefighting aircraft work the fire lines.

Residents are encouraged to check airnow.gov for updated air quality information and tips to reduce smoke exposure.

The Bear Gulch Fire started on July 6 at 8:37 p.m. on the north side of Lake Cushman near Mount Rose in Olympic National Forest.

The cause is human-related and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 541-618-2154 or email SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov with the subject line “Bear Gulch.”

©2025 Cox Media Group