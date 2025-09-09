Bear Gulch Fire grows to 10,275 acres, only 9% contained

Fire officials said Tuesday the Bear Gulch Fire in the Olympic National Forest remains at 10,275 acres and is 9% contained.

The fire started July 6 on the north side of Lake Cushman.

Investigators believe it was human-caused, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

No structures have been damaged, but crews are continuing suppression repair work in the area. That includes grading roads, scattering woody debris, and removing hazards.

A Burn Area Emergency Response team is also assessing the impacts of the burn.

Fire managers say the blaze is expected to stay quiet thanks to cool weather, higher humidity, and a chance of measurable rain.

Rainfall in the coming days is expected to further limit activity, though officials caution that isolated lightning strikes are possible.

Air quality near the fire remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, and smoke conditions can change quickly. Residents are urged to monitor updates on wildfire smoke at https://fire.airnow.gov.

The Western Washington Type 3 Incident Command Team will end its oversight Tuesday.

Control will transfer at 6 a.m. Wednesday to the local Olympic Interagency Fire Management Type 3 Team, which will shadow the outgoing team before taking command.

The northern half of Lake Cushman is closed for public safety while suppression work continues.

Falling debris has also made nearby roads hazardous.

The southern half of the lake is open, but large portions of Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park remain closed.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire. Officials remind the public that if aircraft are in the area, firefighting aircraft cannot fly.

Campfire bans are in place across Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. Mason County has also prohibited all outdoor burning.

Evacuation levels remain in effect. Homes near Dry Creek Trail are under a Level 3 “GO” order, including the Staircase Campground and the north side of Lake Cushman across the causeway. South of Dry Creek, residents are at a Level 2 “BE SET” notice.

Current evacuation information is available from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

As of Tuesday, 129 personnel are assigned to the Bear Gulch Fire.

