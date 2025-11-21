Bayanihan Concert for Relief raises funds for victims of typhoons in the Philippines

SEATTLE — Friday evening, community members are gathering to raise funds for victims of two recent back-to-back typhoons in the Philippines.

The Bayanihan Concert for Relief and Night Market will be at St. George School Parish Hall in Seattle.

It goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We call for our community to embody the Bayanihan spirit and aid in both immediate relief and sustained recovery,” the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns said in their news release.

Tickets vary in price. You can purchase yours here. All proceeds will go toward the organization’s Bayanihan Disaster Response. To learn more about the relief efforts, please visit www.bayanihanresponse.org

“We will be collecting medical supply donations at the event as well. A delegation from WA will be heading to the Philippines for a medical mission and rehabilitation efforts to areas that have been impacted,” the organization shared.

Not able to join the concert? You can donate directly at https://tinyurl.com/bayanihanwa.

On November 4, a typhoon made landfall on several islands.

Less than a week later, a super typhoon made landfall, killing at least 33 people.

