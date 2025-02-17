Bathroom in historic park vandalized in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo Police are asking the public for help finding the person or persons who vandalized a bathroom at Lighthouse Park.

According to police, between 6:30 and 7:20 p.m. a person or a group of people entered the men’s bathroom at Lighthouse Park and destroyed it.

The bathroom is located in the 14-acre waterside park that includes the historic Mukilteo Light Station.

Do you know who did this??? On 02-15-2025, possibly sometime between 6:30p and 7:20p, an unknown individual or group of... Posted by Mukilteo Police Department on Saturday, February 15, 2025

The police have little information and need help gathering information.

Police ask if you have any information about this vandalism call the Mukilteo Police Department and reference 25-03148.

