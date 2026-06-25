Bathroom fire spreads to attic, put out by Tacoma Fire

TACOMA, Wash. — At 5:48 a.m. Thursday, June 25, Tacoma Fire crew responded to a possible fire started in a bathroom at a home in the 400 block of E 78th St.

According to Tacoma Fire on X, crews saw “heavy smoke” coming from the home.

Crews immediately recognized the fire had spread into the attic.

In just six minutes, fire crews quickly put out the growing fire.

There were no reported injuries, but Tacoma Fire noted that the family is now displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under active investigation.

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