Barry Manilow announces his final Seattle concert

SEATTLE, Wash. — Barry Manilow has announced his final concert in Seattle.

The pop superstar will be performing at the Climate Pledge Arena on July 12.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” said Manilow in a news release. “Each one is special to my touring history.”

Manilow is a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-winning music icon who is known for songs such as Copacabana, Can’t Smile Without You, Mandy and many others.

Tickets are now officially on sale. You can purchase yours by clicking here.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.





