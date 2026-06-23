The Barge, Pier 62 watch parties return to Seattle Waterfront for week 3 of World Cup

SEATTLE — The World Cup returns to Seattle in full force this week, and there’s plenty of ways to celebrate -- even if you can’t make it to Seattle Stadium.

Seattle Sounders FC, Reign FC, and RAVE Foundation announced today their list of opportunities for this week’s games:

The Barge, located off Pier 62 in Elliott Bay, is open for every game for the entire week, with paid tickets available for purchase online.

The Canada vs. Switzerland (June 24 at noon) and Germany vs. Ecuador (June 25 at 1 p.m.) games are currently discounted for $35 a ticket, and the Czech Republic vs. Mexico is the only game sold out.

Fans who miss out on tickets to The Barge can still watch the game with watch parties planned to take over Pier 62. Food trucks, unique “pop-up” experiences, and a beer garden will all be available while the game plays on a massive LED screen.

Tickets are free with online registration and entry is first-come, first-served. Seattle Soccer Celebration recommends arriving early to secure your spot.

The Switzerland vs. Canada, Scotland vs. Brazil, and Czech Republic vs. Mexico games are currently sold out.

Kids 14 and under can also register for RAVE 52 Free Play Days. The free experience turns the barge into a space where local kids can play soccer in an environment that’s “fun, welcoming, and accessible for players of all skill levels,” according to the Seattle Soccer Celebration.

For tickets to The Barge and to register for Pier 62 Watch Parties or the RAVE 52 Free Play Days, visit Sounders FC’s website

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