Bananas! Semi with 40,000 lbs in fruit overturns on Tiger Mountain

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Tuesday morning was a bit bananas on Tiger Mountain – literally.

A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of the yellow fruit crashed on State Route 18 at the summit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash is blocking the right westbound lane at milepost 24 in Issaquah.

“Stopping to gawk may seem a-peel-ing, but keep traffic moving at a safe speed,” they shared online.

No word on what caused the crash or how long it’ll take to get cleared, but troopers say the truck has to be unloaded before it can be righted and removed.

Expect delays for the time being.

