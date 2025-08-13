Ballard oddities shop says $20,000 in inventory stolen

SEATTLE — The Ballyhoo Curiosity Shop in Ballard says two thieves broke into their store, stole an estimated $20,000 in inventory, and caused thousands more in damages on Sunday morning.

The burglary was reported to Seattle police at around 8:15 a.m. and owner Brandon Vosika says the thieves allegedly broke through the front door and smashed multiple display cases in the store.

The pair reportedly stole sterling silver jewelry, shark teeth, and a woolly mammoth tooth, according to a police report.

The oddities shop has set up a GoFundMe linked here.

"While the break-in is definitely a setback at this crazy time, it hasn’t broken the Ballyhoo spirit!" Vosika wrote.

