Ballard High School warns families of muggings targeting students

SEATTLE — In an email sent to families of Ballard High School students Friday, Principal Abby Hunt brought up safety concerns surrounding recent armed muggings of students.

Hunt mentioned that several incidents involved students walking in the neighborhood and are attacked and robbed in the last month.

A suspect has not been caught.

“I share this information not to evoke fear or panic, but rather to help you consider how you and your family can stay safe when you are out in the community,” Hunt said.

Hunt said she is working with regional school leaders and the district’s Safety and Security team on ways to keep their campus safe.

While the incidents are being investigated by the Seattle Police Department, Hunt suggested parents talk to their children about personal safety.

Hunt says students should stay alert to their surroundings and always plan their route. They should avoid uninhabited areas and stick to well-lit areas.

Other tips include putting your phone away while you’re walking and crossing the street or going into a store to avoid potentially bad situations.

If you notice a car following you, do not approach it. Turn and quickly walk away from the car.

Finally, if you see or experience a crime, call 911 immediately. Students can also call the Seattle Public Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510 to report any threats.

©2023 Cox Media Group