Ballard Bridge in Seattle temporarily stuck open

SEATTLE — The Ballard Bridge in Seattle was temporarily stuck in its open position Sunday, and investigators continue to work to determine the root of the issue.

Just after noon on Sunday, the Seattle Department of Transportation said they had sent a crew to address the problem.

Video from SDOT cameras showed many frustrated travelers turning around before the bridge after waiting too long for it to close.

Just after 1 p.m., the bridge had started to function again, closing and allowing travelers to cross.

According to SDOT, they were unable to confirm whether the issue was electrical or mechanical. They also noted that a complete diagnostic of the bridge would take time.





