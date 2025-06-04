Bald eagle saved after being hit by car in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A bald eagle is being cared for at Paws Wildlife Center after being hit by a car.

On Wednesday, an animal control officer found the bird on her way into work, lying in the road.

The Mukilteo Police Department said the officer scooped up the injured eagle in her personal car, drove it to the station, and raced it to the wildlife center.

“Her bravery and quick thinking in that moment exemplify the compassion and dedication we value in our community,” the department said.

The bird is being treated for its injuries, and staff will rehabilitate the bird so it can learn to fly again.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Animal Control Officer Duke for her courage and resolve, and to Paws Wildlife Center for their dedication to wildlife rehabilitation. Because of their combined efforts, this majestic bird has a chance to heal and fly once more.”

