Baggage system improving at SEA, still uncertain when things will return to normal

SEATAC, Wash. — It’s been a tumultuous few days for thousands of air travelers and workers at SEA Airport. The airport is still dealing with a vast amount of issues since a cyberattack on Saturday that wiped out some of the airport systems such as flight information displays and bagging sorting.

On Tuesday, Perry Cooper with SEA told KIRO 7 that some of the bagging systems have greatly improved throughout the airport, but there are still some issues with international flights and smaller airlines.

“We have seemed to have a solved a little bit with what was going on with the baggage systems. That has been catching up and we seem to be doing much better with some of our larger airlines, but still with our internationals and some of our smaller carriers are still facing a struggle with our baggage system in that regard,” Cooper said.

Cooper says Spot Saver is still working and that passengers can still reserve parking in their parking garage; about 30% space is available. He says it is still not clear when things will fully be back to normal at SEA, which is why he is urging people to follow the advice given during Monday’s press conference for the foreseeable future.

“So, at this point, we still don’t know when all of this is going to be solved. So we want people to be understanding. So, we just want people to be understanding. So it’s the same things we thought and said so far this weekend. Check in with your airline app where you would get your boarding pass or get your pass on their app,” Cooper said.

Passengers are still feeling the headaches, especially those flying international like George Garten. He says when he arrived on Tuesday and saw all the blank screens and handwritten and printed signs telling people where to go, he became nervous.

“Well, I am a little nervous that they don’t have all of our information in the computers. So, we have to check our stuff when we get there,” Garten said.

Even those flying domestic on airlines not as impacted like Delta expressed their concerns about the attack and how the airport hasn’t fully recovered yet.

“But it’s very clear that there is a lot of frustration going on based on the current status of the situation,” Jaimi from Utah told KIRO 7.

Many hope SEA airport can fully recover from this cyber-attack and not deal with this sort of issue again.

“They need to do something for themselves too or people will quit flying,” Garten said.

Stay update on any changes on KIRO 7 and on SEA’s social media pages.

