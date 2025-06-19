Bacteria warning again issued for this Tacoma beach

TACOMA, Wash. — You’re going to want to stay out of the water at Tacoma’s Jack Hyde Beach.

For the second time this month, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has issued an advisory to avoid swimming or wading in it until further notice because of high bacteria levels.

The advisory was issued Wednesday. The first one for June was issued on June 6 and lifted about a week later.

The health department says water samples show high levels of bacteria that could lead to gastrointestinal illness.

There are signs posted at the beach, warning people to stay out.

The health department will monitor bacteria levels and let the public know when it’s safe to be in the water again.

©2025 Cox Media Group